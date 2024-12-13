Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery Wins InfoWorld’s 2024 Technology of the Year Award

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cayosoft Inc announced that Cayosoft Guardian Forest RecoveryTM has been named the winner in the Cloud Backup & Disaster Recovery category at InfoWorld’s 2024 Technology of the Year Awards. InfoWorld’s prestigious award highlights the year’s most innovative and impactful technologies in software, cloud computing, and IT solutions.

Used by 90% of large organizations worldwide, Active Directory (AD) serves as the central hub for managing permissions, logins, and authorization—making it an integral piece of any organization’s technology stack. As ransomware attacks and operational disruptions continue to rise, Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery provides organizations with the tools to instantly restore this business-critical identity system, eliminating the risk of prolonged outages with their one-click solution.

Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery stood out in the Cloud Backup & Disaster Recovery category for its innovative approach to Active Directory forest recovery. Cayosoft’s patented approach offers:

• Instant Recovery: Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery seamlessly and instantly restores AD in the event of an outage. Cayosoft creates an AD replica that is stored in a secure, isolated cloud environment. This replica is continuously updated and tested to prevent data loss and guarantee 100% functionality when needed, enabling organizations to recover their AD forests instantly with no fear of significant downtime.

• Downtime Reduction and Business Continuity: AD outages cost affected organizations millions, with legacy recovery methods taking an average of 21 days to complete. With Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery’s instant recovery capabilities, organizations can drastically reduce downtime and keep operations running.

• Continuous Change Monitoring and Automated Rollback: These capabilities detect and reverse unauthorized or harmful changes, ensuring stability across on-premises AD, hybrid AD, and Entra ID environments.

This honor follows a year of significant achievements for Cayosoft, including record sales growth in Fortune 100 customers, key executive appointments to expand the leadership team, and finalist recognition in the 2024 SC Awards, CRN Tech Innovator Awards and SINET16 Innovator Awards.