Cayosoft Adopts Channel Strategy with Extensive Channel Partner Program

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cayosoft Inc. announced its commitment to a channel-based, global go-to-market strategy, with plans to roll out an aggressive, new channel partner program in early Q3. At launch, the Cayosoft partner program will support resellers, distributors, systems integrators and technology alliance partners and will expand to include managed service providers (MSPs) in 2025.

Designed for modern, hybrid architectures, Cayosoft offers a single, unified platform that supports all on-premises and cloud Microsoft environments, including Active Directory (AD), Entra ID/Azure AD, hybrid AD, Office 365, Intune, and other Microsoft platforms. The company’s patent-pending, instant Active Directory forest recovery technology is the only solution on the market that can restore all Microsoft directories within seconds to minutes. The Cayosoft platform offers a core set of solutions that support and augment identity and access management, governance, threat detection, and business continuity service offerings, enabling partners to offer holistic advisory services that encapsulate Active Directory as a key attack vector.

The company’s recently announced $22.5 million round of funding will be allocated, in part, to supporting its growing partner ecosystem, which will play a central role in Cayosoft’s reach within the Americas, as well as expansion to Europe, APAC, and other international markets. The company has accelerated its focus on international expansion and partners are the primary conduit.

Cayosoft has also made a significant investment with several renowned partner leaders joining to drive the company’s focused approach:

• Channel and technology alliances veteran and multiple-time CRN Channel Chief winner Larry Kraft joined Cayosoft in late 2023 as Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, bringing over 25 years of global partner and corporate development to the company through previous roles in CloudBolt Software, SecureAuth, StealthBits/Netwrix, Quest Software and IBM/Sterling Commerce.

• Seasoned channel executive Denise Anderson joined Cayosoft in April 2024 as Vice President, North American Channels. She brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, partner management, channel development, training and operations with past roles at Lightstream, Optiv, Inc. and FishNet Security.

• Award-winning Alliances & Channels ecosystems leader Jackie Kruger joined Cayosoft in March 2024 as Senior Director, Global Alliances. She brings over 20 years of experience in strategic relationship development and partner management with past roles at AttackIQ, Exabeam, ProtectWise, Zscaler and Fortinet.