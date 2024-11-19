Catalogic Software Announces New Features for DPX vPlus

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Catalogic Software announced the newest version of Catalogic DPX, the company’s enterprise data protection software. The release of DPX vPlus 7.0, marks a significant enhancement in the company’s advanced data protection capabilities for modern enterprise environments, introducing substantial advancements in technology integrations and user experience.

Catalogic also announces its entry into the Nutanix Ready Program, emphasizing compatibility and optimized performance with the Nutanix platform.

Enhancements in DPX vPlus 7.0 include:

· Advanced Integration Capabilities: DPX vPlus now supports Red Hat OpenShift, Proxmox with CEPH, and Canonical OpenStack, broadening the scope for enterprise applications and infrastructure compatibility. This includes full and incremental backups, file-level restores, and advanced snapshot management.

· Improved User Experience: The redesigned configuration wizard enhances the setup experience, allowing users to deploy and manage their data protection strategies more efficiently.

· Enhanced Security Measures: New features include data encryption for Microsoft 365, using the robust AES-256 encryption standard to ensure that data is secured both at rest and in transit. Additionally, DPX vPlus now supports Impossible Cloud S3 storage, providing secure, high-performance backup destinations with enhanced administrative capabilities.

· Expanded Hypervisor Support: Recognizing that customers often migrate across different virtualization hypervisors, backup remains a critical component of these migrations. To address this, we have expanded our hypervisor support and achieved Nutanix Ready certification to facilitate smoother transitions and ensure comprehensive data protection.

Nutanix Ready Validation: In achieving Nutanix Ready status, DPX vPlus confirms its compatibility and optimization with the Nutanix enterprise cloud platform, assuring customers of seamless integration and reliable performance in Nutanix environments.