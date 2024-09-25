Case Study Swiss Federal Railways (Schweizerische Bundesbahnen)

September 2024 von Marc Jacob

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is the largest rail and transport company in Switzerland with 1.2 million passengers and 180,000 tonnes of freight transported every day. SBB is a leading rail system in Europe due to its quality of service, safety, and reliability. It operates passenger, cargo, and freight services, with large real estate holdings across Switzerland that it needs to keep secure and protect from crime, anti-social behaviour, and trespassing.

High-performance cameras

The SBB video team needed to replace an existing video surveillance system across its rail network. Hanwha Vision cameras were chosen due to their high performance, intelligent analytics, and attractive pricing. Hanwha Vision cameras from its X and P series, including a vandal-resistant network dome camera, plus PTZ cameras and network boxes, have been installed and used continuously since 2021.

Video analytics for greater awareness

The cameras have a wide range of beneficial functions and analytics such as audio detection, automatic lens distortion correction and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range). If an event occurs, the dome cameras can switch to PTZ cameras. The cameras also feature tamper detection, fog detection and day and night functions.

Cost optimisation in the project and in operation

SBB is increasingly using dome and multi-directional cameras from the X and P series with the option of remote lens alignment. These help to optimise costs in the project and during operation, as the alignment and the lens can be adjusted and corrected remotely at any time, eliminating the need for on-site adjustment.

Securing perimeters

With intelligent video analytics, such as loitering detection and virtual line-crossing and area detection, carried out on the device, the cameras deliver accurate motion detection, allowing operators to quickly understand if there is unauthorised entry to any restricted areas.

The integrated AI supports the differentiation between people and different vehicles, increasing the accuracy of the analysis and minimising false alarms.

"We are very satisfied with the performance of the Hanwha Vision cameras. They help us to secure our stations and buildings, optimise processes in rail operations, improve public safety and ensure that our trains run on time,” said Chei Seung-Kyoo, responsible for Technology Video at SBB.