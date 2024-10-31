Case study: Major healthcare group in Turkey leverages AI video system to enhance safety and efficiency at hospital

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

A holistic solution for security

The Acıbadem leadership team required an effective surveillance solution in Acıbadem Ataşehir Hospital, which is the latest hospital of the group in İstanbul.

Having insight into patient waiting times at the hospital, along with protecting visitors, patients and staff, and ensuring no unauthorised individuals enter restricted or hazardous sectors (such as labs or radiation areas) are vital to the smooth running of the hospital.

As such, the Acıbadem team, together with system integrator Arte Technology, invested in 900 Hanwha Vision cameras. The XNO-6080R, XNF-8010R and AI-powered PND-A9081RV models were installed at specific points across the site, with the choice of camera tailored to each area. Ensuring a positive impact on patient safety and health worker safety, while protecting the site from theft and potential terrorism. With consideration paid to the need for operational efficiency throughout the day.

Robust perimeter security

The team installed more than 100 XNO-6080R bullet cameras to support perimeter security. With day and night vision, defog, and a wide dynamic range of 150 dB, plus an IR viewable length of 50m, the cameras can alert security teams to suspicious activity along the perimeter. The system can also detect audio and loitering, informing operators of what direction a detected object is travelling.

AI for accurate detection and insight

In sensitive areas, such as hospital entrances and patient reception rooms, PND-A9081RV cameras have been installed due to their advanced AI-powered video analytics. False alarms are reduced thanks to the accuracy of the deep-learning AI within the device, improving operator response times and reducing frustration and fatigue. Smart search of video evidence post-event is also seamless owing to the attribute data collected by the camera, which enables operators to search for persons of interest based on gender, age group, or clothing. This can help with finding lost patients or children, as well as tracking suspects.

Beyond security, this P series camera provides the Acıbadem team with people counting analytics, for insights into the days, months and times that are busiest at the hospital. This can aid effective staffing planning, as well as inform cleaning schedules. Occupancy monitoring of patient waiting rooms and queue management analytics also improves the hospital experience by helping operators understand occupancy and queue levels throughout the day, to open more check-in desks or deploy additional staff at particularly busy times.

Seeing every detail

The fisheye 360° XNF-8010R cameras are used to monitor waiting areas and escalator entrances, providing a wide field of view so operators can review all activities on-site. On-board dewarping further improves the images delivered back to operators so they can view relevant details in a scene. Thanks to this high level of detail, the same cameras are used by doctors in operating rooms to monitor operations.

Footage is shared back to operators instantly, with the XRN series video recorders and SSM video management software supporting processing and storing footage for future investigations.

With the different models working together, the Acıbadem team benefits from proactive security measures thanks to AI continuously monitoring for events that require operator attention. Additional insights into waiting room and queue times, plus capacity levels at different times of the day are helping the leadership team improve the patient experience and care outcomes.

About Acıbadem Healthcare Group:

Acıbadem carries its healthcare services to the world as a leading Turkish brand with its advanced medical technology and infrastructure equipment with 3800 doctors and 5000 nurses specialised in their fields. Acıbadem is the founder of a healthcare ecosystem that the world takes as an example. With the strength of its support service companies, Acıbadem Mobile Health, APlus, Acıbadem Project Management, Acıbadem Labmed, Acıbadem Technology, Acıbadem Sports and Acıbadem University, Acıbadem provides 360-degree services in all areas of healthcare. In 2012, Acıbadem became the most important part of the world’s second largest healthcare chain with its strategic partnership with IHH Healthcare Berhad, one of the largest healthcare groups in the Far East, and continues its growth journey on the world stage. In the field of health tourism, Acıbadem Healthcare Group, which has been the biggest service exporter of our country in the health sector for the last 8 consecutive years and the first in the sector in the HIB awards, brings more than 50,000 foreign patients to our country annually through Health Point offices located at 55 points in 28 countries.