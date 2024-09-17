Case study České Budějovice

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Enhancing city safety and traffic management with artificial intelligence cameras České Budějovice is a city located in Southern Bohemia in the Czech Republic that serves as the regional capital, with important commercial and political ties, and is the seat of many large corporations. An important trans-European road, the E55, that runs from Sweden to Greece also passes through the city.

Protecting the citizens and visitors of České Budějovice on the roads is extremely important, both for strengthening the tourist attractiveness of the city and for ensuring smooth travel. The city of České Budějovice (the municipality) was awarded a tender for the installation of a traffic system with more than 170 cameras. The system was to ensure the protection of road users and pedestrians.

The winner and supplier of the contract were Swarco Traffic Cz s.r.o. and Telmo a.s., having proposed the best solution in cooperation with distributor, Abbas, a.s. This solution included cameras from manufacturer Hanwha Vision, combined with a video management system (VMS) by Genetec and an automatic incident detection and traffic collection system from the Italian technology company, Sprinx. The solution provides continuous recording and analysis of major roads in the city.

Camera models include the X series cameras - XNO-6080R, XNO-6120R, XNP-6400R and XNO-6123R, the PNB-A9001LP 4K RoadAI camera, the multi-sensor camera PNM-9031RV, and the PNO-A9081R 4K AI bullet camera.

PNO-A9081R for business intelligence

The PNO-A9081R camera features 4K resolution with real-time day/night recording and integrated infrared illumination up to 30 metres away, enabling continuous outdoor surveillance. Edge AI in the camera provides accurate AI object detection and classification as well as valuable business intelligence including people, vehicle and heatmap analytics within pre-defined areas. This solution improves the accuracy of object detection and alerts, reducing time-consuming false alarms caused by wildlife, waving trees and shadows.

PNB-A9001LP for efficient traffic management

The PNB-A9001LP, 4K RoadAI camera is a comprehensive traffic monitoring solution with pre-installed and licensed ANPR, Make/Model and Colour Recognition (MMCR) and vehicle classification analysis. The camera is ideal for monitoring busy urban traffic and covers up to two lanes at speeds up to 100 km/h. Edge AI provides valuable insights and reduces false alarms, with analysis performed within the device itself to reduce server requirements and save energy and costs. In addition, the camera is equipped with a licence plate list management function, while the camera output can be connected to an access control system, helping operators manage parking lots and toll roads.

PNM-9031RV for panoramic view

The PNM-9031RV outdoor multi-sensor IP camera is equipped with four 5MP sensors and a 192° panoramic view that covers wide areas. Each sensor can also be remotely adjusted with pan and tilt capabilities. Operators can transmit surveillance footage through four separate channels or as a linked panoramic view.

Artificial intelligence for faster responses

AI-powered features enable better situational awareness, supporting faster responses to emergencies such as accidents or stopped vehicles, evidence for investigations, and detailed insights for future city planning. This includes vehicle counting and classification, which can be used to inform road management and parking. Meanwhile, the detection of stopped vehicles and congestion means that operators can take appropriate action when necessary, such as opening new routes and rerouting vehicles to keep traffic flowing in the city. The MKDS project was funded by the Transport Infrastructure Fund and has a contribution from the European Union.

Ing. Zuzana Trousilová, Deputy Director for Internal Affairs and Methodology from the Municipal Police of České Budějovice, said: "When it comes to monitoring and ensuring safety on the roads of our city, Hanwha Vision cameras fully meet the specified requirements for camera parameters and are compatible with the integration needs of the operational software applications.

With its monitoring and analytical features, the video surveillance system provides the city with vital information for solving traffic and safety issues in the municipal area of České Budějovice.