Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Cado Security Comment: Big Issue Qilin Ransom Attack

March 2024 by Matt Muir, Threat Research Lead, Cado Security

Following the news of the ransomware attack on the Big Issue, the comment from Matt Muir, Threat Research Lead, Cado Security:

"This recent ransomware attack against The Big Issue demonstrates the wide variety of organisations currently susceptible to ransomware attacks. No organisation should be held to ransom in this manner, but targeting a social enterprise such as The Big Issue is particularly abhorrent. In the past, it was suggested that ransomware groups had a "code of honour", and would avoid targeting certain industries (e.g. healthcare) on moral grounds. If this was ever true, it certainly isn’t now. Although Qilin are relative newcomers to the ransomware industry, I expect we’ll see them quickly become a key player. Especially given the recent takedowns of other, higher-profile groups."


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 