Businesses turn to AI-enabled video to boost productivity

February 2024 by Hanwha Vision

New research from Hanwha Vision, the global vision solution provider, has found that almost one-third (31%) of European business leaders champion AI-enabled video as a means of solving their business challenges.

This is nearly double the number who favour automation and robotics (17%) and almost the same as those who see 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) as key to solving their challenges (32%).

AI-enabled video combines networked video cameras with AI to automatically detect and classify objects including people, vehicles and their specific attributes. Using algorithms built into the camera, it can alert users when specific behaviours are identified - such as a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, a warehouse operator not wearing safety gear or an unexpected object on a production line.

Pread Um (Suk Bong), Product and Marketing Director at Hanwha Vision Europe, said: “2024 is poised to be the year that AI-enabled video breaks through to mainstream use. Thanks to rising awareness of AI in the mainstream and proven business successes using AI-enabled video, more leaders are turning to the technology to solve challenges outside of security.”

“Video holds huge potential in streamlining operations, providing valuable data to inform strategy and planning, and helping to secure people and assets. It’s encouraging to see so many organisations are not just recognising this, but actively planning to adopt AI-enabled video for these uses.”

To better understand leaders’ attitudes towards AI-enabled video in the post-ChatGPT era, Hanwha Vision conducted research among 1,000 individuals in organisations across five European countries (UK, Netherlands, Italy, Germany and France). Operations and security leaders were questioned on the technologies they will adopt to address a range of strategic business challenges, such as finding new efficiencies, introducing new processes and controlling costs.

Respondents recognise the role that AI-enabled video can play in solving these business challenges, with more than one in two (55%) planning to use AI-enabled video to find new efficiencies and a similar number (49%) using it to manage complicated supply chains.

This more “intelligent” use of video marks a dramatic shift from the security function that CCTV, as it was formerly known, has historically fulfilled. Indeed, the traditional role of video cameras in “maintaining a safe and secure environment" is cited by far fewer respondents in Hanwha Vision’s research (26%).

Leaders in the manufacturing sector were the most receptive to harnessing technology to address their challenges, with those in retail coming a close second. Smart city leaders displayed more limited enthusiasm for AI-enabled video, the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G, a surprising finding at odds with the wider “smart city” vision - that is, to better connect places with the people that live, visit and work in them.

While the research found that AI-enabled video technology is finding favour with a wide business audience, it also unearthed potential barriers to adoption. Chief among these was the imagined need for training in the technology, cited by 40% of respondents. Yet investing in intuitive video systems that work “out-of-the-box” can vastly reduce the amount of training and technical knowledge required by operators to use AI-enabled video.

Another potential barrier to adoption lies, perhaps unsurprisingly, in concerns around cybersecurity. Not unique to video technology, this might reflect wider concerns about data security and the potential for networked devices to be compromised. Working with responsible manufacturers that have a longstanding commitment to cybersecurity best practices and are compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will help address such concerns.