Bugcrowd Launches CrowdConnect Partner Program

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bugcrowd, launched the CrowdConnect™ Partner Program to empower global partners to leverage the crowd to defend against today’s fast moving cyber adversaries. The CrowdConnect Partner Program accelerates the growth and maturity of Bugcrowd’s rich ecosystem of partners by recruiting, enabling, and nurturing them to market, influence, integrate, sell and deliver cyber security solutions and offerings.

CrowdConnect stands out in the industry, offering deal protection with healthy margins and rewarding partners benefits for value and volume, rather than other programs in the market driven by complex and shifting tiers. In FY24, Bugcrowd has signed 40 new partners within CrowdConnect. Unlike other competitors in the crowdsourced security space, 100% of Bugcrowd’s reward pools goes to hackers, in line with the company’s mission to unite and empower the collective ingenuity of the hacker community.

According to the 2023 Inside the Mind of a Hacker report, 84% of hackers believe that

less than half of companies understand their true risk of being breached. And 96% of hackers agree that they help companies fill their cybersecurity skills gaps. Bugcrowd is committed to uniting organizations, hackers, and security professionals into a single, powerful SaaS platform to unlock the collective ingenuity often siloed. Within CrowdConnect, Bugcrowd helps partners strengthen their cybersecurity strategies, along with bringing partners’ clients the perfect crowdsourced talent from a trusted pool of highly skilled researchers and the best triage capabilities in the industry for reducing noise and time to remediation.

The CrowdConnect Partner Program brings together partners spanning traditional and non-traditional channels – including Resale Partners, Managed Security Service Providers, Agent/Referral Partners, Consultants/Advisors, System Integrators, Technology Alliance and Referral Partners – ensuring they never face today’s cybersecurity challenges alone. CrowdConnect provides diverse partners from around the globe with:

● Access to a highly differentiated platform that addresses multiple customer needs

● Results from Bugcrowd’s ongoing investment in the channel and reinvestment in partners

● Healthy margins and deal-registration protection

● Rewards and incentives for both volume and value partners