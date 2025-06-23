Rechercher
BSA welcomes the EU Commission’s Recommendation on Post-Quantum Cryptography

June 2025 by BSA (Business Software Alliance)

The Business Software Alliance (BSA) issued the statement on the EU Commission’s recommendation on post-quantum cryptography:

"The Business Software Alliance welcomes the European Commission’s Recommendation on Post-Quantum Cryptography, with a goal of PQC adoption by 2030. BSA has urged governments to make encryption upgrades as quantum computing advances threaten to make existing security practices obsolete, and the Commission’s ambitious timeline – beginning with 2026 pilot programs, as recommended by BSA – will help to better protect critical infrastructure and information in Europe.

The upgrade to PQC will bolster Europe’s quantum competitiveness and enable commercialization of quantum computing in the years to come. BSA welcomes the Commission’s efforts and its commitment to coordinate with like-minded partners to execute an orderly upgrade to PQC."


