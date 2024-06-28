BSA | The Software Alliance Submits Response to European Commission’s Public Consultation on the White Paper "How to Master Europe’s Digital Infrastructure Needs”

June 2024 by BSA | The Software Alliance

BSA | The Software Alliance, the advocate for the global software industry, announces the submission of its response to the European Commission’s public consultation on the White Paper titled "How to Master Europe’s Digital Infrastructure Needs."

In its response, BSA acknowledges the efforts of the European Union to advance connectivity as part of the Digital Decade 2030 targets. BSA supports the Commission’s holistic approach to achieving these goals, encompassing connectivity, digital skills, quantum computing, digitization of the public sector, and the adoption of cloud, AI, and big data technologies.

Key recommendations from BSA include:

• Strengthening Europe’s digital infrastructure: promoting growth in connectivity, digital transformation, and cloud adoption.

• Simplifying electronic communications regulations: implementing a holistic single market approach to streamline electronic communications rules.

• Maintaining a balanced regulatory approach: tailoring regulations to specific services supporting digital transformation and cloud uptake.

• Advancing digital transformation and sustainability: highlighting the critical role of digitalization in achieving the EU’s sustainability goals.

• Enhancing submarine cable infrastructure resilience: increasing redundancy to enhance the security and resilience of submarine cable infrastructure.

• Establishing a strategy on post-quantum cryptography: Formulating a comprehensive EU strategy to address Post-Quantum Cryptography.

"BSA strongly supports the European Commission’s vision for a digitally robust Europe and is committed to working alongside our members and the policymakers to achieve these ambitious goals," said Thomas Boué, Director General, EMEA at BSA. "Our members play an important role in the European digital ecosystem, empowering businesses, governments, and citizens through innovative digital tools. The recommendations provided in our response aim towards a successful Digital Single Market and ensuring Europe remains a leader in digital transformation."