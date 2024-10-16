BSA | The Software Alliance Launches “Global Cyber Agenda”, Calling for Unified Software and Cloud Security Standards

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

BSA | The Software Alliance has launched its “Global Cyber Agenda,” underlining enhanced software security and international cloud security cooperation as key priorities for global cybersecurity efforts. Released during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the agenda urges governments to sharpen their focus on risk management and long-term digital resilience, all while pushing for a harmonized global approach to cybersecurity.

Central to BSA’s recommendations are four guiding principles: boost software security, refine risk management practices, encourage international cooperation, and invest in enduring digital safeguards. Among the proposals is a call for “safe harbor” protections for software developers adhering to best practices—aimed at spurring innovation in secure software design without the fear of disproportionate liability.

In Europe, BSA has been vocal about the need for a unified stance on cybersecurity, especially amid ongoing debates over data localization policies that have stalled the launch of the EU Cybersecurity Certification Scheme (EUCS). BSA strongly opposes these localization requirements, advocating instead for a collaborative approach that leverages internationally recognized security standards. This cooperation, BSA believes, will facilitate market access for cloud providers and offer customers a broader range of secure cloud services.