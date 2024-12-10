Bridewell wins ‘Thriving Together’ award at Heathrow Business Summit

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bridewell, the trusted cyber security partner for organisations operating within Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious ‘Thriving Together’ award at the Heathrow Business Summit. The award recognises Bridewell’s integral role in supporting Heathrow Airport’s sustainable growth and operations.

The Heathrow Business Summit brought together strategic suppliers, senior representatives, and local SMEs to discuss how they can collectively help the airport continue to grow sustainably. The summit also highlighted the vital contributions of suppliers in promoting economic growth within Heathrow’s local community and ensuring the success of its sustainable supply chain.

The ‘Thriving Together’ award, presented by Helen Elsby, Heathrow’s Chief Solutions Officer, and Isabelle Liu, Heathrow’s Supply Chain Manager, recognises the supplier relationship that best supports mutual growth and success.

“At Heathrow, we always want to work with local SMEs as we are truly committed to supporting our local community. The ‘Thriving Together’ award is a particularly important one for me,” said Helen Elsby. “It’s rare to see businesses scale in the way Bridewell has since they first joined as one of our suppliers – I hope this will help show other businesses that they too can thrive at Heathrow.”

“As Bridewell have grown over the years, they have continued to help us to thrive at Heathrow. The contributions they make to our safe and secure operations provide me with reassurance, and it was a pleasure to recognise them with this award. They truly are an integral part of the extended team here at Heathrow.”

Anthony Young, CEO at Bridewell, added: “Our long-standing relationship with Heathrow has always been an important one. As a critical part of the UK’s infrastructure and a global transport hub, helping keep Heathrow running safely and securely is core to Bridewell’s purpose. Heathrow has been a really important factor in Bridewell’s growth over the last six years, and our relationship with them has helped us to become a leading cyber security company across critical infrastructure.