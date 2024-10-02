Rechercher
Bridewell Partners with Forescout

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bridewell is announced its strategic partnership with Forescout, a global cyber security leader, to help Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) organisations enhance their cyber resilience across IT and OT environments.

The partnership builds on Bridewell’s range of Managed Security Services (MSS) by integrating Forescout solutions to address customer’s requirements that aren’t being met by their existing tooling from other vendors. With traditional security tooling not always providing organisations with much needed capabilities across low-level security monitoring, asset management and vulnerability management for IT, OT and SCADA, Bridewell’s partnership with Forescout will ensure these needs are met through their solutions.

This announcement follows Forescout’s recent partnership with Microsoft, which aims to meet increasing demand for robust security solutions for connected devices – particularly ‘un-managed’ in IoT, medical and Operational Technology (OT) environments. As a leading Microsoft partner with a number of clients with extensive OT environments, these ambitions align closely with Bridewell’s and represent a unique opportunity for organisations across the cyber security ecosystem to work together to create a safe, inclusive digital world where people and organisations can thrive.


