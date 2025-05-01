BPI Announces Heather Hogsett as New Head of BITS

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The Bank Policy Institute announced today that Heather Hogsett has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Head of BITS. Heather will assume the responsibilities of the outgoing Head of BITS, Chris Feeney, who — after ten years — is transitioning to a new advisory role as senior fellow .

BPI President and CEO Greg Baer stated:

Heather Hogsett is a talented and trusted leader who is deeply respected among her colleagues at BPI and across the industry. Cybersecurity, fraud and scam prevention and other operational challenges remain crucial problems for our industry, and Heather’s expertise will allow us to work with members and policymakers to find innovative solutions to these difficult challenges.

We’re also deeply grateful to Chris Feeney for 10 years of exceptional leadership and service at BPI and other key industry initiatives, such as the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council, fTLD and the Cyber Risk Institute. As the industry looks for innovative ways to defend against cyber attacks and fraud, Chris’s keen business and operational knowledge will continue to be a major asset for BPI, BITS and our industry

BITS is the technology policy division of BPI made up of a team of cybersecurity, fraud and technology experts. It serves as a forum for C-Suite executives, including CEOs, CIOs, CISOs and other senior leadership to advance policies and practices that maintain the safety and resiliency of the U.S. financial system.

Hogsett has been with the organization for nearly a decade and previously served as senior vice president and deputy head of BITS. She currently serves as co-chair of the policy committee for the FSSCC and as a board member for fTLD Registry Services. Before joining the organization, she served as staff director for federal relations at the National Governors Association where she was responsible for leading the NGA’s federal legislative agenda. Before her time at NGA, Hogsett worked for the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security and the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Along with today’s announcement, BPI announced several additional staffing changes:

Jeremy Newell will become BPI’s new Head of Strategy.

Paige Pidano Paridon was promoted to Executive Vice President.

Tabitha Edgens was promoted to Executive Vice President.

Tonny Welling will become BPI’s Chief Administrative Officer, in addition to his CFO duties.