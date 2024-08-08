Box innove sur le marché du traitement intelligent des documents avec l’acquisition d’Alphamoon Technology

août 2024 par Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Cette acquisition renforce la puissance de Box AI pour automatiser les tâches liées aux documents et extraire des métadonnées précieuses à partir de contenus cruciaux des entreprises sur une multitude de secteurs d’activités.

« Nous entrons dans une nouvelle ère de la gestion intelligente des contenus, avec cette acquisition qui constitue un tournant décisif dans notre mission, qui est de révolutionner la façon dont les entreprises tirent de la valeur de leur contenu », déclare Aaron Levie, co-fondateur et PDG de Box. « En intégrant la technologie IA de pointe d’Alphamoon à Box AI et en accueillant l’équipe talentueuse d’Alphamoon au sein de Box, nous sommes prêts à relever les défis de longue date liés à la création de métadonnées à grande échelle et à offrir à nos clients des capacités d’automatisation sans précédent. »

Driving Innovation in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP)

Alphamoon’s technology combines leading large language models (LLMs) with proprietary OCR and document processing technology to intelligently structure documents at scale. Once fully integrated with Box, Alphamoon’s technology will further expand the capabilities of the Box AI platform to revolutionize IDP by leveraging :

Advanced, proprietary OCR technology to intelligently understand complex document structures ;

Leading third-party AI models (such as GPT-4 and Gemini) to drive innovation in metadata extraction to allow Box customers to structure their unstructured content in a simple and easy-to-use way ;

Box’s enterprise-grade security and policies and applying it to AI implementation, with no additional training, to ensure all customer data remains safe and secure.

"IDP remains a critical origination point for increasingly complex document workflow using intelligent capture paired with automation," said Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager, Enterprise Management & Workplace Strategies, IDC. "To enable automation, organizations need a high level of accuracy, usability, and flexibility to support their diversity of documents and custom business requirements. With the Alphamoon acquisition, Box now has a complete end-to-end solution, unlike the pure-play IDP vendors."

Alphamoon’s technology for document extraction and metadata will be seamlessly integrated into Box and these enhancements will enable customers to tackle a number of use cases and projects with wide-ranging benefits, such as :

Automating metadata extraction from business documents allowing users to leverage information stored within invoices, purchase orders, financial statements, contracts, leases, and more ;

Streamlining workflows based on extracted metadata, such as using metadata to understand if a legal contract is missing information, and alerting a legal assistant to complete it ;

Integrating extracted information with external applications like Salesforce. Today, the Box for Salesforce integration is one of the most widely used at Box and by leveraging enhanced metadata extraction in Box, enterprises can optimize core workflows, like loan processing ;

Enhancing industry-specific processes, such as analyzing clinical studies in life sciences or financial documents in the financial services sector.