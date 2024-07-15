Box Appoints Samantha Wessels as President of Box EMEA

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Box, Inc. announced that Samantha Wessels will join the Box Executive Team as President of Box Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Ms Wessels brings over 20 years of technology experience to Box, having held leadership roles at SNYK, Elastic, and NTT.

Ms. Wessels’ appointment builds on Box’s commitment to continued international investment. Since first launching in EMEA in 2012, Box has established a strong European footprint with offices in London, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and Warsaw. Late last year, it opened state-of-the-art Research and Development offices in Varso Tower, the EU’s tallest building. The company has seen sustained growth in-region with leading organisations such as the Met Police, AstraZeneca, Arriva, BETC, Rémy Cointreau, and Eurostar adopting Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud to power new ways of working.