Blackline Safety Secures Largest Contract in Company’s History at $8.5 Million

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

The contract expands the company’s original $3.5 million deal with Blackline – announced in September 2023 — to protect more than 850 workers. Combined with the previous deal, Blackline devices now protect all of the company’s nearly 2,000 field and site workers.

The midstream company purchased 1,025 G7 wearable gas-detection and lone worker devices, along with monitoring services. It also purchased 753 G7 Bridges to keep workers connected in remote areas via satellite.

Prior to the first deal, the midstream company performed a comprehensive review of all available gas detection and lone worker devices, and Blackline came out on top. The G7’s ability to tell them immediately when and where someone needs help — even in confined spaces and remote locations with no cellular signal — sealed the deal and the company moved to standardize on Blackline across their organization.

“We’re thrilled Blackline has become the preferred safety tech provider for this major midstream customer,” said Sean Stinson, Blackline Safety President and Chief Growth Officer. “Our devices are unique in the market — no other gas detection company provides real-time connectivity even in remote areas. Workers are never alone when they have Blackline at their side.”

The award-winning wearable G7 — with features such as SOS latch, fall and no motion detection, and real-time connectivity — provides a critical lifeline in case of emergency. When pairing G7x devices with G7 Bridge, which provides satellite connectivity in remote areas or regions with poor cellular connectivity, even the most remote workers are connected in real-time.

This announcement is the largest in Blackline’s history, topping the $7.8 million utility industry announcement made in late 2021. These large, enterprise deals demonstrate the depth of Blackline’s market acceptance across a variety of verticals as customers around the world realize the value of Blackline’s life-saving technology.