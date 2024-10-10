BlackFog Wins "AI-based Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year" in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, announced that BlackFog, the leader in ransomware protection and anti data exfiltration (ADX), has been selected as winner of the "AI-based Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year" award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program .

BlackFog delivers breakthrough ransomware prevention and privacy protection via its unique Anti Data Exfiltration (ADX) approach. Rather than focusing on the perimeter, BlackFog’s ADX technology uses advanced AI based algorithms to filter network traffic and effectively stop attacks in real-time, preventing data exfiltration and lateral movement across the network stopping both the activation and spread of ransomware throughout an organization.

Enterprise security teams today generally collect data across their systems and infrastructure to detect whether policy violations or data leakage have occurred – a process typically done after the fact. ADX examines every packet leaving the device and is able to stop attacks before they happen. This compliments existing EDR based approaches that look at different indicators of compromise and is an important part of a multi-layered approach to security.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"From its Virtual CISO platform to competitive pricing BlackFog is helping thousands of customers prevent the loss of sensitive data. Gone are the days of hackers using encryption as their weapon of choice; today, data is the ultimate prize for cybercriminals. Ransomware attacks involving data exfiltration have hit an all-time high and most organizations are relying on 20+ cybersecurity tools to prevent them," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "While other solutions are predominantly focused on watching the perimeter and trying to keep attackers out, BlackFog’s pioneering approach not only challenges the traditional cybersecurity paradigm but also effectively shields enterprises from the evolving tactics of cybercriminals."