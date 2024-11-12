BlackFog unveils AI based anti data exfiltration (ADX) platform for ransomware and data loss prevention

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

BlackFog announced the launch of its next generation enterprise platform to deliver even more powerful ransomware and insider threat prevention.

BlackFog’s pioneering platform focuses specifically on anti data exfiltration to prevent unauthorized data from leaving a device, ensuring that an organization’s most sensitive information is protected.

The latest product enhancements in Version 5 are designed to provide enhanced data loss prevention without the need for data classification. This comes at a time when ransomware attacks continue to evolve and disrupt businesses worldwide, with 93% of incidents now involving data exfiltration.

The key updates in Version 5 include:

Air Gap protection for sensitive data

The latest release features a significant new enhancement - air gapping - to ensure no data can leave without passing through its AI based threat detection engine. This feature acts like a bridge that all traffic passes through before connecting, stopping communication entirely rather than resetting an established connection.

This provides even more reassurance for customers that their intellectual property, customer and employee data cannot be shared outside the network.

Real-time geofencing for detecting bad actors

Leveraging BlackFog’s global network of servers to identify the destination of every packet, real time geofencing improves the accuracy with which the platform detects bad actors, prevents data exfiltration and lateral movement across the network. With intelligent data enrichment it not only geolocates the intended destination but also gathers important signals to assess the legitimacy of the packet itself.

Baseline activity monitoring

BlackFog’s AI based algorithms identify zero-day attacks in real time and monitor process behaviour, intent and data chain of custody to determine the legitimacy of every packet. A new layer of detection – baseline activity monitoring – helps detect dwell time, payload activation and insider threats. Enterprise customers can configure a threshold traffic volume so that once exfiltration exceeds this value it will trigger an activity alert within the main console. This further protects organizations from unusual activity, including rogue employees and other insider threats.