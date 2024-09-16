BlackFog Comment: 88,000 people have had their information compromised

September 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO of Blackfog

88,000 people have had their information compromised as a result of a cyber attack on Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics, according to a filing by the organisation to Maine Attorney General’s Office, last week. Based in New Hampshire, the orthopaedics services provider said it discovered suspicious activity on its network on May 10th 2024. There was unauthorised access to files storing personal and health information. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of BlackFog comments

"Inc Ransom may be a relatively new entry to the ransomware landscape, but it seems they have their sights firmly set on the lucrative healthcare vertical. Earlier this year they made news after claiming to have 3TB of data belonging to NHS Scotland, and in this most recent attack on Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics, 88,000 people have been impacted.

Any unauthorised data exfiltration or data loss can have devastating consequences for both the organisations and individuals impacted, but when it comes to PII and sensitive medical and health insurance data, the stakes are even higher. All organisations must be vigilant when it comes to protecting their data, but the healthcare sector in particular is the most frequently targeted with perhaps the most to lose. In the case of these 88,000 individuals all they can do now is avail themselves of the fraud protection services."