BlackFog Announces SOC 2 Type II and TX-RAMP Certifications

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

BlackFog announced new Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II and TX-RAMP certifications. Based on a reliable and well-established framework, these comprehensive certifications underscore BlackFog’s dedication to meeting the highest standards of data security and privacy for customers.

SOC reports are based on the Trust Services Criteria from the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). SOC 2 has a rigorous focus on security, availability, processing integrity and confidentiality of data. The SOC 2 Type II certification recognises that an independent auditor has verified BlackFog’s controls meet these security standards.

TX-RAMP was established in 2021 by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to standardize its approach for security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services for its technology partners that handle state agencies’ data. BlackFog achieved TX-RAMP Type 1 certification after a thorough evaluation of BlackFog’s cybersecurity platform, processes and security.

These accreditations are a new milestone for BlackFog, affirming the company’s commitment to maintaining best-in-class security practices. The company is focussed on the continued development of its enterprise platform for ransomware prevention, which protects organizations from data breaches by preventing the unauthorized removal of data from devices. Ransomware is a major threat for organizations of all sizes and sectors, with 93% of incidents now involving data exfiltration, ultimately leading to extortion demands and data breaches.