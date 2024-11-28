Black Friday frenzy sparks surge in scams: how can consumers protect themselves? – IEEE comments

November 2024 by Steven Furnell, senior member of the IEEE and professor of cyber security at the University of Nottingham

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) issued a warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday (29 November and 2 December respectively), reporting that Brits lost more than £11.5 million to online criminals between November 2023 and January 2024 – with each victim losing £695 on average*. With this in mind, Steven Furnell , IEEE senior member and professor of cybersecurity at the University of Nottingham, offers the following advice to consumers to avoid scams this holiday season.

“Black Friday has come to represent another significant date for scammers, providing them with ample opportunity to prey upon the heightened tensions associated with the holiday. Shoppers are looking for bargains, and scammers are looking to get a good deal for themselves, knowing that they have a chance at enticing victims with attractive-looking special offers.

“Reports indicate approximately three quarters of all Black Friday spam messages are linked to scams. These will often target the very things that purchasers are looking out for, such as tech gadgets, fashion and luxury brands. Scammers recognise that their targets are often operating with a different mindset to normal, with consumers actively looking for bargains and already feeling pressured to act quickly so as not to miss out. This combination creates new opportunities for scammers to exploit impulsive shopping behaviour.

“The scammers’ attempts to hurry things along and get people to buy ‘while stocks last’ will not look out of place alongside other time-limited deals; consumers need to remain vigilant at all times. Is it a trusted vendor? Is it the right website? Shoppers should use the official app where possible to avoid being lured to the wrong place as it’s not just a case of being careful when making a purchase. Most importantly, consumers need to watch out for fake ‘follow-up’ texts or emails about payment confirmations or missed deliveries, which may seek to steal their identity or payment details.”

*https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/black-friday-warning-figures-reveal-rising-losses-scams