Black Duck Launches Polaris

July 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Black Duck® Software, Inc. announced its continued commitment to the Saudi Arabian market with the introduction of the Black Duck Polaris® Platform. With this launch, Black Duck is establishing the first application security software as a service (SaaS) platform hosted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Polaris is designed to empower enterprises to manage their application security programs efficiently and effectively by integrating multiple powerful Black Duck analysis engines together in a single platform. Customer data will be entirely resident in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Google Cloud. This offering will additionally become available to all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations on July 15, 2025.

Black Duck is a seven-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, a five-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis, and a three-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Static Application Security Testing.

Key benefits Polaris provides to organizations:

Enables secure development without friction. Personalized dashboards and AI-driven remediation assistance provide concise, developer-friendly descriptions with risk information alongside specific code fix recommendations, boosting secure development productivity.

Provides ease of use and comprehensive testing through a single pane of glass. With concurrent scanning of static, dynamic, and software composition analysis engines, Polaris enables DevOps teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities in proprietary code, open-source dependencies, and application behavior through a single, fully integrated SaaS platform. Additionally, Polaris provides support for the most popular languages, frameworks, and package managers to integrate and aggregate your risk visibility.

Automates any scan, anytime, anywhere, all at once. Polaris reduces the time and effort to scale software testing, with support for bulk onboarding from multiple SCM repositories and customizable security policies. This enables teams to automate AppSec workflows and perform testing across hundreds of projects in minutes.

"This collaboration helps pave the way for even more strategic application security adoption in the Saudi Arabian market," said Ritika Suri, Managing Director, AI & Data ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud. "By introducing Polaris, which will be hosted on Google Cloud, organizations now have access to the SaaS application security platform with in-region hosted visibility."