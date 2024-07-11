Rechercher
Open Source Experience 2024 Call for papers now open! until 19 July

    

Black Box Recognized as a 2023 Worldwide GSI AIDE Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Black Box® announced that it has been recognized as Worldwide GSI AIDE 2023 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure AI-native networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes partners based on their ability to drive innovative AI-native business solutions, providing exceptional customer and user experiences while achieving their financial goals.

Black Box was recognized as the 2023 winner in the GSI — Global Solutions Integrator category — for its ability to modernize automated cloud-based network solutions integrating Juniper Networks’ AI-native technologies.
Juniper’s 2023 Partner of the Year Awards are hosted as part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program. The program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance in delivering digital transformation to customers but also helps partners build, sustain and grow their Juniper Practice with the right support and tools to leverage the next generation of networking solutions.

Additionally, Black Box is proud to announce its new designation as a Global Elite Plus Partner in the Juniper Partner Advantage Program. This prestigious status highlights Black Box’s exceptional capabilities and commitment to delivering innovative solutions on a global scale. The Global Elite Plus designation further cements Black Box’s position as a leader in the industry, enhancing its ability to provide unparalleled service and expertise to clients worldwide.


