Black Box® announced the appointment of Matt Easton to Vice President of Data Center Solutions and the progress of the Western Region Training Facility in Chandler, Arizona

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Black Box® announced the appointment of Matt Easton to Vice President of Data Center Solutions and the progress of the Western Region Training Facility in Chandler, Arizona, which has become a state-of-the-art Hyperscale Data Center of Excellence catering to both hyperscale and enterprise data centers. Completed in late 2022, the Chandler facility now mirrors the capabilities of the company’s renowned center in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, which has proved instrumental in upskilling current employees, attracting new talent and implementing comprehensive training programs. It joins a growing network of Black Box’s Center of Excellence offices, which includes locations in Montgomery, Alabama; Sterling, Virginia; Austin, Texas; Plano, Texas; and San Antonio — further reinforcing Black Box’s commitment to advancing data center mobilization, pre-con services and construction.

The data center industry is experiencing rapid growth as the backbone of the digital economy, driven by increasing demands for cloud computing, AI and data storage. That’s why Black Box is committed to expanding its data center practice, investing in leadership and Centers of Excellence to provide cutting-edge solutions and expertise for this critical and evolving market.

Before joining Black Box, Easton served as the Vice President of Operations at E2 Optics, where he led teams in project controls, estimation, talent acquisition, DAS/wireless and large-scale telecommunications construction. With over 27 years of experience in integrated technology solutions, he is a valuable addition to the Black Box organization.