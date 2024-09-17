Black Box Expands Secure KVM Offerings

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Black Box® announced the launch of two new Secure KVM remote controllers: a digital version featuring an LCD touch screen and an analog version equipped with straightforward and convenient switching between connected sources. These latest additions to the Black Box family of NIAP-Certified Secure KVM switches enhance workspace efficiency and streamline secure operations in mission-critical environments. Black Box has also expanded its distribution of certified Secure KVM solutions across Europe, increasing their availability across markets worldwide.

Secure KVM switches from Black Box offer a single point of authorized access to multiple systems while maintaining information classification throughout all connected systems. The digital Secure KVM remote controller introduced today provides users a customizable touch screen interface, supporting switching up to 16 channels with automated port detection. This high-end version is engineered to reduce desktop clutter by moving the primary secure KVM switch off the desk, leaving operators with a sleek, intuitive control panel that is both ergonomic and space-saving

The analog version provides a cost-effective alternative for smaller setups, with simple button controls and support for switching up to four secure channels. Its robust construction, user-friendly design, small size, and secure switching capabilities make it suitable in any secure environment where controlling multi-classification systems without compromising security is essential.

Along with this product launch, Black Box is expanding its Secure KVM product line availability across Europe. Black Box offers the broadest range of NIAP-Certified secure KVM, KM switches, and peripheral isolators, providing solutions tailored to address any application — now with enhanced operator control and comfort. European customers can now access the entire portfolio of Black Box Secure KVM solutions more readily.