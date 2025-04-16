Rechercher
Black Box Appoints Jai Venkat as Chief Revenue Officer Americas

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Black Box® announced the appointment of Jai Venkat as the company’s chief revenue officer in the Americas. Venkat will lead revenue strategy and execution, driving growth, bolstering account management and accelerating revenue across all industry verticals and horizontal practices. He will report directly to Black Box CEO Sanjeev Verma and will be a member of the executive leadership team. His appointment is part of Black Box’s broader strategic investment in refining its go-to-market strategy and strengthening leadership across key industry sectors and service lines to drive growth.

Venkat joins Black Box with more than three decades of experience leading sales, services and transformation initiatives at global technology firms. Prior to joining Black Box, he held senior executive leadership roles at Allied Digital, Zones, DXC Technology, HP Enterprise, Cognizant, Capgemini and Infosys.


