Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Bittium SafeMove® Mobile VPN Software Is Now Quantum-Safe

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bittium has implemented the quantum-safe (Post-Quantum Cryptography, PQC) ML-KEM algorithm (previously known as CRYSTALS-Kyber), standardized by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), into Bittium SafeMove® Mobile VPN software that is used for encrypting network traffic. With the implementation of the algorithm, SafeMove® Mobile VPN software offers quantum-safe connectivity between a mobile device and an organization’s services to protect the organization’s sensitive data from the threat of quantum computing.

The implementation of quantum-safe algorithms in information security products has become a topical issue as the development of quantum computers advances. The classical algorithms are vulnerable to high-performance quantum computing and quantum-safe algorithms are needed to replace them. Quantum-safe algorithms are based on mathematical problems that cannot be efficiently solved by quantum computing. For example, Finland’s national cryptography working group has outlined that quantum-safe algorithms standardized by NIST, such as ML-KEM, will be added to the national cryptographic criteria used for evaluating encryption products. By starting to use the quantum-safe algorithms, it is possible to avoid the situation where data encrypted with classical algorithms is harvested now for a later analysis with a quantum computer.

The IPsec SafeMove® Mobile VPN uses a so-called hybrid approach for encryption, which means a combination of two different algorithms; a classical public-key algorithm and a quantum-safe algorithm. The advantage of the hybrid approach is that the security of the data is not compromised even if a vulnerability is found in the quantum-safe algorithm while the research of the algorithms and the development of quantum computers still advances. The quantum-safe SafeMove® Mobile VPN connection secures also such network traffic of the user organization that has not yet been updated to be quantum-safe, for example TLS-encrypted (Transport Layer Security) e-mail traffic for which it may still take a long time before it is updated to be quantum-safe.


See previous articles

    

See next articles


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 