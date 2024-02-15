Bittium SafeMove® Mobile VPN Approved for Securing RESTRICTED Level Classified Data in Finland

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

The NCSA-FI function of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom’s National Cyber Security Centre has approved Bittium SafeMove® Mobile VPN product’s Windows version as a cryptography product for securing data that is classified nationally as RESTRICTED. With the approval in place, national authorities can transfer data classified as RESTRICTED over wireless networks while the SafeMove Mobile VPN product encrypts the traffic.

SafeMove Mobile VPN secures the internet connection between a mobile device and the services starting already when the device is switched on. This enables secure use of different networks and all IP-based applications. By using the product, authorities have a secure remote connection to the same critical information systems as they would have when using a fixed network, and it is possible to transfer classified material without the need to encrypt the material itself.

In order to achieve the approval for securing data that is classified as RESTRICTED, there are several security requirements, for example regarding encryption techniques and key management, that need to be met based on the auditing tool Katakri. It is an information security auditing tool used by the Finnish authorities to ensure that the target organisation has adequate security arrangements to prevent the disclosure of an authority’s classified information.