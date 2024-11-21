Bitdefender Partners with Cysurance

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bitdefender announced a new cybersecurity breach warranty program for businesses that adopt its managed detection and response (MDR) services. The program, which offers up to $1 million in financial compensation in the wake of security incidents impacting operations, is delivered through a partnership with Cysurance.

The program comes at a time when business email compromise, credential theft, malware, phishing, platform vulnerabilities, and more, affect a rapidly growing number of organizations across all industries. In a recent survey of over 1,200 IT and security professionals in companies with 1,000 or more employees, over half experienced data breaches or leaks in the last 12 months.

Bitdefender worked closely with Cysurance to certify its MDR offerings to ensure controls are properly implemented for new and existing customers. The cybersecurity warranty addresses compliance and regulatory shortfalls, legal liability, and financial loss in the aftermath of an incident. The Cysurance Certification Warranty offers immediate financial protection at no additional cost for new or existing customers of MDR or MDR PLUS.

Bitdefender MDR provides continuous threat monitoring, detection and response, threat hunting, analyst-led recommendations, and security consulting. Services are managed from a single point using the Bitdefender GravityZone Platform, a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud security which includes GravityZone CSPM+, a powerful solution combining Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM).

The Bitdefender cybersecurity breach warranty program for MDR customers is available now.