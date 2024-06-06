Bitdefender Offers Free Cybersecurity Solutions to London NHS Hospitals After Ransomware Attack Paralyses Healthcare Services

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bitdefender announced it will offer free access to powerful security solutions and managed detection and response (MDR) services in response to recent cyberattacks targeting London NHS hospitals.

The initiative offers six months of free access to Bitdefender MDR services (24X7 threat monitoring), and GravityZone, a unified security and risk analytics platform that incorporates extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities to enhance threat visibility, incident response speed, operational efficiency, and cost savings by natively correlating organizational-wide data and automatically assembling into human-readable incidents across any environment.

Bitdefender solutions offered will help already impacted hospitals by lowering their risk of secondary attacks (a common tactic among cybercriminals) and provide hospitals not yet impacted with advanced multi-layer defences incorporating threat prevention, detection response and high-level cybersecurity expertise to help thwart any additional attacks.

Similarly, Bitdefender supported the Romanian healthcare providers after a February 2024 attack that hit 25 hospitals and rendered more than 100 healthcare facilities offline. Bitdefender’s program helped them recover and shore up their defences against subsequent attacks.

The healthcare industry is a prime target for cybercrime. Hospitals and healthcare networks are especially vulnerable to ransomware attacks that target sensitive patient data and use disruption for leverage. Cybercriminal groups are becoming more adept at exploiting gaps in IT systems, human error, and a lack of effective security solutions.