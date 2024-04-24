Bitdefender Launches Voyager Ventures to Propel Innovation

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Bitdefender announce the launch of Bitdefender Voyager Ventures (BVV), a new investment initiative dedicated to financing and nurturing the next generation of startups in cybersecurity, data analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI). BVV has a global mandate, with an emphasis on Europe, and will focus on investment opportunities at the seed or Series A stage where it can act as either lead or co-investor.

Bitdefender Voyager Ventures stands out by providing start-ups with more than just capital. BVV also offers these businesses a valuable combination of strategic and operational support, geared toward helping them drive faster market penetration and growth. These resources include access to Bitdefender’s industry and go-to-market expertise, complementary technologies, and the company’s global ecosystem of business partners.

"In a period marked by rapid advancements and new challenges in cybersecurity, Bitdefender Voyager Ventures represents our company’s deep commitment to innovation and to supporting exceptional entrepreneurial talent in Europe and around the globe," said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender. "Our deep experience in building a leading global cyber security business uniquely positions us to help founders develop the next wave of innovative solutions and bring them to market."

Bitdefender’s expertise spans both consumer and business security, with a broad range of solutions and proven go-to-market strategies that have facilitated the company’s global expansion to more than 20,000 partners and millions of customers in over 170 countries.

With a longstanding commitment to fostering the growth of cybersecurity startups in Europe, Bitdefender has mentored numerous B2B and B2C companies over the years, providing guidance in areas such as product management, international expansion, sales strategy, public relations, team building, and more. This history underscores Bitdefender’s role as not just an investor but as a valuable partner to innovative enterprises aiming to make a significant impact in the cybersecurity domain.

In targeting its investment activity at startups in cybersecurity, data analytics, automation, and AI, Bitdefender Voyager Ventures seeks to work with strong founding teams that are passionate about building innovative solutions. Companies interested in learning more about working with BVV can visit the Bitdefender website for further information.