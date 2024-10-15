Bitdefender Launches Scam Copilot

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bitdefender announced the launch of Scam Copilot, an advanced technology platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and designed to detect and fight scams along with fraud attempts across devices including computers, tablets and mobile phones. The platform has been integrated into several Bitdefender digital life protection consumer products adding another powerful layer of defense to protect against malware, credential stealing, and data theft.

In a report by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), global losses from scams amounted to over one trillion U.S. dollars in 2023 with 78% of nearly 50 thousand surveyed experiencing at least one scam over a 12-month period. The Bitdefender 2024 Consumer Cybersecurity Assessment Report found that scams delivered via text messaging were the most experienced security incident affecting nearly half of seven thousand respondents.

Scam Copilot was developed in response to the sharp rise in scam-related cybercrimes, fueled by Large Language Models (LLMs) AI. These technologies allow cybercriminals to craft and deploy highly convincing phishing messages (both text and email) in any language at scale, making it extremely challenging for consumers to spot scams and fraud attempts on their own.

The platform consolidates all Bitdefender scam detection and prevention technologies under a single unified umbrella. Scam Copilot proactively monitors for, detects, and alerts users of scams and potential fraud during activities like web browsing, emailing, chatting over messaging apps, texting and more. Leveraging Bitdefender real-time global threat intelligence and AI, Scam Copilot continuously learns and seamlessly adapts as new scam tactics and techniques arise.

Key features and benefits include:

• Full Scam and Fraud Protection – Scam Copilot provides comprehensive protection across digital environments, including web browsing, email (Gmail and Outlook), texting, chat apps (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Discord), push notifications, and calendar invites.

• Intuitive AI-Powered Chatbot Assistance – Scam Copilot includes an advanced chatbot that enables users to engage in natural conversations to inquire about alerts, receive best practice guidance for staying safe, or get a reliable second opinion on potential scams based on the context and scenario.

• Geo-Specific Scam Wave Alerts – Scam Copilot alerts users to newly emerging or trending scam campaigns impacting their region. The alerts provide detailed information about the type of campaign, delivery method, key tactics, and potential risks - giving users timely insight to stay ahead of evolving threats.

• Safeguards for High-Risk Groups – Scam Copilot offers strong protection for groups often targeted by scammers, including seniors, children, and teens. The platform adapts to user behavior, providing tailored recommendations and simple steps for taking action.

• Empowering Scam Awareness – Scam Copilot not only protects against scams, but also educates by providing contextual advice and learning resources tailored to specific interactions, helping consumers become more ‘scam-aware’ and confident in navigating the digital world safely.

– Availability

Scam Copilot technology is available now for Bitdefender Ultimate Security, Bitdefender Ultimate Security Plus (U.S. only), Bitdefender Ultimate Small Business Security (U.S. only) and Bitdefender Premium Security with support for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.