Bitdefender Expands Arrow Electronics Collaboration with Powerful Subscription-Based Cybersecurity Solutions for Businesses

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bitdefender announced it has expanded its collaboration with Arrow Electronics to deliver a broader range of powerful threat prevention, detection and response solutions to managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers.

Through the extended cooperation Arrow will shift to a subscription-based model with Bitdefender, offering Bitdefender’s full MSP product portfolio on a pay-as-you-go basis to customers in U.K., France, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Arrow has incorporated Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions, a dedicated security suite designed specifically for MSPs, into ArrowSphere Cloud, the company’s cloud delivery and management platform which provides on-demand security solutions, including advanced endpoint protection, Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and 24x7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Once a business submits an order in ArrowSphere Cloud, solutions are provisioned and running in minutes.

Bitdefender security solutions deliver a multi-layered approach to security via system hardening to help stop threats at the door, all the way through threat detection and response, including human-led threat hunting. The company’s products and services are driven by its extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting threat data worldwide and fed to its array of interconnected Security Operation Centers (SOCs) staffed with highly skilled security analysts, threat hunters and investigators who detect, verify, contain and eliminate threats as they occur.