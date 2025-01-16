Biden Cyber Major Executive Order - Former ODNI/Flashpoint - Commentary

January 2025 by Andrew Borene, Executive Director of Global Security for Flashpoint Former ONI

The President Biden’s expected signing of a major executive order on cybersecurity to address cyber threats out of China and mandate secure software standards, the commentary analysis from Andrew Borene, Executive Director of Global Security for Flashpoint (and a former ODNI senior official). In the below, Andrew speaks to a number of key takeaways from the order including how it raises the bar for Federal cybersecurity, harnesses emerging technologies and fortifies critical infrastructure. He also emphasizes how this order also signals that a broader understanding that cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue, but a national security imperative. In the end, its true impact will depend on whether the next administration builds on these efforts. As he states, “Cybersecurity transcends partisanship; it’s a constant race between defense and evolving threats.”

“President Biden’s final cybersecurity executive order takes a bold step in addressing the evolving threats our nation faces, particularly from adversarial states like China, Russia, and North Korea. With its focus on secure software standards, emerging technologies, and critical infrastructure, the order demonstrates a clear understanding of the challenges at hand and the need for decisive action.

Key Takeaways from the Executive Order:

Raising the Bar for Federal Cybersecurity: Requiring contractors to formally commit to robust cybersecurity practices—and empowering CISA to hold them accountable—addresses a longstanding vulnerability in the public-private ecosystem. It helps ensure the government isn’t just a buyer but also a driver of stronger security practices.

Harnessing Emerging Technologies: The order recognizes the vast potential of AI and the urgency of preparing for quantum threats. AI-driven tools can enhance threat detection and response capabilities, while transitioning to quantum-resistant cryptography safeguards us against future vulnerabilities.

Fortifying Critical Infrastructure: From energy grids to satellites, the directive emphasizes the need to secure the systems that underpin our national security and daily life. The push for universal encryption and authentication protocols is particularly timely, given the frequency and scale of recent attacks.

This executive order reflects a broader understanding that cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue, but a national security imperative. However, its true impact will depend on whether the next administration builds on these efforts. Cybersecurity transcends partisanship; it’s a constant race between defense and evolving threats.

As we’ve seen with recent cyber incidents, a resilient and forward-looking approach is essential. This order is a strong signal that the U.S. is committed to staying ahead—but it will require continuity, investment, and collaboration to turn these policies into lasting protections.”