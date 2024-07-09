Rechercher
BGF invests £5 million in Welsh cybersecurity firm PureCyber

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

PureCyber – a Cardiff-based consultancy firm – has secured a £5 million investment from BGF, one of the largest and most experienced growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Damon Rands, PureCyber provides a broad range of cyber security solutions, acting as an outsourced provider for businesses looking to optimise their protection against attacks. The unique suite of subscription services ranges from brand protection, incident response, global penetration testing and fully managed SOC services.

Growth to date has been driven by the company’s affordable, entry level approach making its best-in-class cyber services accessible to business across a range of sectors and sizes. It has a good foothold in the professional and financial services, manufacturing, education and sport sectors, with many global customers including large education institutions and premier league football clubs.

Today, PureCyber has a team of 37 cyber security specialists and has been recognised as the ’Most Innovative Cyber Security Company in the UK’ and ’Best International Cyber Consultancy Firm in the UK’.

Following the investment, PureCyber is looking to become a dominant force in the cyber industry through the continued expansion of its client base across the SME market as well as growing its market share among larger, global enterprises. Ben Marnham, a highly experienced former tech CEO and Chair has also joined PureCyber as Non-Executive Chair as part of the deal.

The deal was led for BGF by Hannah King and Edwin Davies, investors in BGF’s Wales and South West team.


