Beyond Blue Raises £10,000

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Beyond Blue announced it has raised over £10,000 for Tommy’s, a pregnancy charity which researches the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. The funds were raised following an activity campaign amongst the Beyond Blue team, where everyone ran, cycled or swam 70 miles to raise money for the charity.

Tommy’s is the UK’s largest charity dedicated to researching the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. Founded in 1992, the charity is committed to funding pioneering research to understand why pregnancies sometimes go wrong, while aiding healthcare providers with important information to help prevent complications and losses.

The Beyond Blue team holds an annual fundraising campaign. This year they chose Tommy’s as their charity after recognising the invaluable support it offers during pregnancy loss, as well as its groundbreaking research into preventing and identifying signs of pregnancy complications.

For the campaign, Beyond Blue team members were organised into groups, with each person challenged to run, cycle or swim 70 miles for the charity. The fundraiser concluded with a team trip to Faro in Portugal where Beyond Blue completed their last miles together and celebrated their collective success with a company dinner.

Founded in 2019, Beyond Blue is an award-winning consultancy that helps organisations tackle their most complex cyber security and resilience challenges.

The team specialises in assisting and advising boards and senior management with first-hand experience to deal with the unique challenges cyber security and resilience poses for leadership.

Organisations can draw upon the Beyond Blue team’s extensive experience of advising and working at the highest levels of government, financial institutions, and critical national infrastructure to deliver innovative, tailored approaches to effectively manage the unique cyber and resilience challenges they are facing, enabling them to operate safely and successfully in today’s dynamic digital landscape.