Belgian Governments Sign Framework Deal with Zivver to Protect Public Data

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Belgian federal and regional governments have signed a major framework deal with secure communication platform, Zivver for its email and file exchange solution amid evolving cyber risks and new regulatory demands.

The agreement followed an intensive selection procedure, in which more than 150 requirements around security, compliance and user-friendliness were evaluated. Zivver’s platform was selected by Belgian Government to provide secure digital communications in line with complex regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and NIS2.

While commonly used email systems such as Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google provide security, they can fall short of stringent requirements for data leak prevention, transport and storage security, and access control. The framework contract with Zivver enables Belgian governments and public organisations to leverage a proven solution with robust encryption, authentication, and security layers specifically designed to mitigate the leading cause of data leaks, human error.

Emphasising that security goes beyond encryption alone, Dr. Rick Goud, CIO and co-founder of Zivver comments: “The strict selection criteria that made our framework contract possible went much further than just technical security. Supporting employees in preventing human error was of equal importance. Taking measures to prevent human error is, in addition to strong encryption and authentication, also an explicit NIS2 requirement. Our solution intuitively helps users to send the right information to the right recipient with the right security, without extra steps or complicated procedures.”

Supporting 11,000 customers globally across a range of industries including government and healthcare, Zivver fully integrates with existing systems such as Microsoft and Google and makes secure communication easy and error-free with the help of machine learning and decision support. This greatly reduces the risk of data leaks due to human error, without compromising ease of use and productivity.