Belden Launches Products that Support Data Security and Reliable Connectivity

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Belden announces new network and data infrastructure products designed for secure, high-quality performance in critical applications.

Data Orchestration & Management
• Hirschmann EAGLE40-6M Train Firewalls meet the demands of railway rolling stock with industrial firewall capabilities and multiple industry-relevant certifications. Their robust design allows them to withstand moving trains while providing maximum data security by performing deep packet inspection of onboard rolling stock communication protocols.
• Hirschmann OpEdge™-4D Industrial Edge Gateways feature hazardous location approvals and run applications that make operational data more actionable. Employing a secure, easy-to-use operating system, the OpEdge-4D supports companies in any industry, including process manufacturing, material handling, transportation and energy.
• ProSoft ProLinx Edge™ Mini Radios feature hitless roaming of less than 100 milliseconds, enabling large-scale applications featuring mobile equipment, especially for those in logistics and material handling. Wi-Fi 6 is able to provide reliable connectivity for hundreds of devices, ideal for busy material handling and logistics applications. The radio’s compact design allows direct mounting on-board AGVs and AGCs, saving space.
• CloudRail Managed OT-to-Cloud Connectivity software enables organizations to connect modern devices with standard protocols and retrofit older machines with sensors to gather, normalize and process data. Simplified edge-to-cloud data flow makes it easy to leverage edge data in any cloud for greater efficiency.
Data Acquisition & Transmission
• Belden DataTuff® Cat6A Industrial Copper Ethernet Cables are designed for light, medium, and heavy-duty industrial environments and offer a variety of temperature ratings, shielding options, UL ratings, and jacket materials. Now including two new PLTC-rated options, DataTuff Cat6A cables deliver signal reliability, noise immunity and exceptional attenuation and return loss, and are backed by a 10-year product warranty.


