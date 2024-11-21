Belden launched Hirschmann EAGLE40-6M

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Belden announced the availability of its Hirschmann EAGLE40-6M next-generation firewall for onboard railway rolling stock environments. Part of the proven EAGLE40 family of firewalls, EAGLE40-6M provides real-time traffic monitoring, deep packet inspection (DPI) and has attained certifications to meet the stringent cybersecurity demands of railway rolling stock. Belden customers who use the EAGLE40-6M can supplement it with an optimized version of CylusOne™ software for intrusion detection, available for license from Cylus, the global leader in rail cybersecurity.

Train builders, train operators and mass transit systems see the new possibilities digitalization brings, from accelerating efficiency to improving passenger experiences. However, digitalization, combined with trains’ dynamic, moving environments, heightens cybersecurity risks. At the same time, rail operators grapple with space constraints, legacy systems and dynamic network topologies – all complicating security challenges. To succeed in today’s digital world, rail operators need a secure network that withstands unique environmental challenges of railway rolling stock, including shock, vibration, temperature fluctuation, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference (EMI/RFI), and others.

The Hirschmann EAGLE40-6M delivers powerful features that empower rail organizations to rise above today’s security complexities:

Ability to perform DPI on industrial communication protocols used in a railway rolling stock environment.

Unique rolling stock certifications that meet essential transportation industry, European Norm (EN) and international standards.

Multicast management capability to monitor onboard networks and enforce rule sets to make sure all communications are trusted, recognizable and safe.

CylusOne interoperability adds multi-level rolling stock fleet, train and single car cybersecurity ensuring safety, availability and compliance.

The Hirschmann EAGLE40-6M meets essential railway rolling stock standards, such as EN 50121-3-2, EN 50121-4, EN 50155, EN 55032, EN 55035 and EN 45545-2 HL3 for shock, operating temperature, electromagnetic interference, vibration, fire resistance and other conditions. Additionally, the firewall aligns with multiple international and industry standards, including the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) R118, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) part 15 class A, and EMV06 (DB-Deutsche Bahn), along with meeting China Compulsory Certificate (CCC), Enterprise Architecture (EA), and Restriction of Hazardous Substances (ROHS) requirements.

