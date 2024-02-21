Axians Switzerland Partners with Sectigo

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sectigo® announced today that is has partnered with Axians Switzerland to fortify digital security for customers and enable them to address cyber risks proactively while eliminating business outages from rogue or expired certificates.

Axians, the brand of VINCI Energies for information and communication technology (ICT) solutions, partnered with Sectigo as a dynamic response to the rapidly changing digital landscape, where threat actors are constantly devising new ways to exploit vulnerabilities and organizations are constantly tasked with catching up. Together, Axians and Sectigo ensure customers based in Switzerland can build and maintain digital trust across business applications, data analytics, enterprise networks, digital workspaces, data centers, cloud services, telecommunications infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Companies with subsidiaries across Europe seek streamlined, easy-to-deploy certificate management tools designed for websites and web apps. Like their counterparts in larger organizations, they require simple, scalable approaches that reduce technological complexity without sacrificing security. Together, Axians and Sectigo can provide those companies with domain-validation certificates, discovery, automation, and pricing models that align seamlessly with their growth initiatives.

Axians and Sectigo offer a wide range of digital certificates, public key infrastructure solutions (PKI) solutions, and automated CLM capabilities to manage the lifecycles of public and private digital certificates across an organization’s network in the most cost-effective, secure, and simplified way possible. Together, they enable customers to navigate complicated processes and steps to validate, issue, and renew certificates to maximize website uptime while managing the shorter lifespans of domain-validated certificates in low-complexity IT environments efficiently.