Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Les événements

Jean-Michel Tavernier, Armis : Vous ne pouvez protéger ce que vous ne connaissez pas

    











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Calendrier

Avril 2025

mai 2024 par Marc Jacob

31 mars - 4 avril - Hanovre (Allemagne)
HANNOVER MESSE

https://www.hannovermesse.de/en

1er avril - Lille
CoRI&IN
www.cecyf.fr

1er - 2 avril - Francfort (Allemagne)
DACHsec

https://cyberseries.io/dachsec/

1er - 3 avril - Lille
Forum Incyber Europe ex FIC
https://europe.forum-incyber.com/

1er - 3 avril - Lille
ID Forum
https://id-forum.eu/

1er - 4 avril - Las Vegas (USA)
ISC West
Conference & Exposition

Contact :
Tel. Vert (800) 840-5602
Tel. or des USA (203) 840-5602.
E-mail : inquiry@isc.reedexpo.com.
Web : www.iscwest.com

10 - 11 avril - Barcelone (Espagne)
Third Party & Supply Chain Cyber Security Virtual Summit

https://sccybersecurity.com/

15 - 17 avril - Moscou (Russie)
Securika/MIPS
www.securika-moscow.ru/Home

23 - 25 avril - Tokyo (Japon)
Japan IT Week
www.japan-it.jp/en

30 avril - 1er mai - Londres (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/


    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

15ème édition des GSDAYS 28 JANVIER 2025

    

Voir tous les évènements











Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris
Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda CARTOGRAPHIE DES DC NEUTRES Carrière GS Days Guide THEMA Agences Presse CONTACTS Contact A propos Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 