Avril 2025
mai 2024 par Marc Jacob
31 mars - 4 avril - Hanovre (Allemagne)
HANNOVER MESSE
https://www.hannovermesse.de/en
1er avril - Lille
CoRI&IN
www.cecyf.fr
1er - 2 avril - Francfort (Allemagne)
DACHsec
https://cyberseries.io/dachsec/
1er - 3 avril - Lille
Forum Incyber Europe ex FIC
https://europe.forum-incyber.com/
1er - 3 avril - Lille
ID Forum
https://id-forum.eu/
1er - 4 avril - Las Vegas (USA)
ISC West
Conference & Exposition
Contact :
Tel. Vert (800) 840-5602
Tel. or des USA (203) 840-5602.
E-mail : inquiry@isc.reedexpo.com.
Web : www.iscwest.com
10 - 11 avril - Barcelone (Espagne)
Third Party & Supply Chain Cyber Security Virtual Summit
15 - 17 avril - Moscou (Russie)
Securika/MIPS
www.securika-moscow.ru/Home
23 - 25 avril - Tokyo (Japon)
Japan IT Week
www.japan-it.jp/en
30 avril - 1er mai - Londres (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/