AVEVA is announcing multiple new partnerships

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

AVEVA is announcing multiple new partnerships at its flagship event, AVEVA World. Taking place this year in San Francisco, AVEVA is partnering with Databricks to revolutionize industrial operations with a secure and open approach to data and AI. AVEVA is also announcing a strategic partnership with Track’em, a cutting-edge material tracking and mobility solution provider, to deliver real time visibility and cost control in capital projects.

Hosted from 8-10th April, the three-day conference will feature over 160 global speakers including Stanford Professor Erik Brynjolfsson, CEO of Schneider Electric, Olivier Blum, and CEO of Archaea Energy, Starlee Sykes, as well as many other business leaders. The event includes over 150 breakout sessions across 12 industries, discussing how industrial intelligence is enabling companies to analyse, visualise, and contextualise their data to improve decision-making, build resilience, and enhance sustainability across the enterprise.

Additionally, AVEVA will be unveiling new portfolio capabilities as it looks to tackle pressing industry challenges within artificial intelligence, energy transition and digital transformation. Through innovations within generative AI for piping design, AVEVA is accelerating design productivity, reducing project set-up time by 70%, and cutting installed costs by 15%. AVEVA is also empowering users with AI-powered tools on the CONNECT platform, enabling smarter processing and summarising of large datasets, while boosting multi-site visibility with hybrid operations control. With seamless industrial AI deployment across the entire lifecycle, AVEVA helps businesses minimise risk, maximise outcomes, improve energy management and rapidly drive value with greater speed and efficiency.

AVEVA’s transformational collaboration with Databricks integrates CONNECT, AVEVA’s industrial intelligence platform, with Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform, unifying industrial and enterprise data. It empowers businesses to leverage AI, predictive capabilities, and Generative AI applications, driving faster insights, optimied efficiency, advanced forecasting, and accelerated digital transformation — all through unified and secure data across major cloud platforms. This collaboration will drive sustainable, data-driven growth in an increasingly interconnected world.

AVEVA is also collaborating with Track’em, to bring significant enhancements to AVEVA™ Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) capabilities. This will include real-time material tracking and traceability, mobility reintroduction, future warehouse management capabilities and cloud-only solutions. This partnership will expand the capabilities of AVEVA ERM to both new and existing clients, strengthening supply chain visibility, procurement, and project execution.