Avanade Appoints Rodrigo Caserta as New CEO

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Avanade announced the appointment of Rodrigo Caserta as CEO, effective September 1. Caserta succeeds Pamela Maynard, who will step down at the end of August to join Microsoft as Chief AI Transformation Officer for Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS).

Caserta, currently Avanade’s Global Technology Business Group Lead, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success that will further extend Avanade’s leading position in the Microsoft Services sector. Since joining Avanade nearly a decade ago, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to fostering a people-first, client-focused culture. As General Manager of Brazil and later as President of Growth Markets, Caserta led significant growth in both revenue and headcount across Avanade’s APAC and Latin America regions, consistently outpacing the market. A native of Brazil, he recently moved from Singapore to the U.S. with his family.

As Maynard steps down as CEO, she will transition to her new role at Microsoft, where she will spearhead AI transformation for MCAPS.