AV-Comparatives 2024 Endpoint Prevention and Response Test Report Names VIPRE ’Strategic Leader’

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

VIPRE Security Group has been named a ’Strategic Leader’ by independent security software testing organization, AV-Comparatives, in its 2024 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) test report. VIPRE’s endpoint solutions excel across all attack phases, offering the second-lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). Today, VIPRE also announces new capabilities – AI Advisor and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) – in its Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platform, significantly augmenting incident response and remediation capabilities.

’Strategic leader’ positioning

VIPRE scored 100 percent combined across all the endpoint compromise, internal propagation, and asset breach attack phases for both prevention and detection, positioning the solutions’ capabilities as amongst the best in the industry. Of the 12 security solutions evaluated, VIPRE ranks as the second most cost-effective option, offering amongst the lowest TCO.

"VIPRE distinguished itself notably in our evaluations, demonstrating formidable system protection capabilities. Furthermore, it achieved a leading position in terms of total cost of ownership, underscoring its exceptional value proposition for enterprises," Peter Stelzhammer, Co-founder, AV-Comparatives, commented.

The EPR Test is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of Endpoint Protection Products (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions in countering complex, multi-stage attacks that target an organization’s infrastructure. This rigorous assessment requires cybersecurity solutions to contend with a suite of 50 unique, targeted attack scenarios, utilizing a broad spectrum of techniques and attack vectors.

New incident investigation capabilities to further reduce TCO

With VIPRE’s new generative AI-based AI Advisor, security teams can accelerate incident investigations, enhance context, and close incidents faster, saving significant time. When investigating incidents, security professionals can ask questions using natural language, request summaries about discovered links and files, explore context about artifacts, ask for deeper sandbox analysis of links and files, and more.

The embedded analysis engine, RBI (Remote Browser Isolation), enables security professionals to safely explore suspicious links first-hand with zero risk of compromise. Teams can remotely browse look-a-like sites and phishing attempts that don’t typically trigger automated detection, through VIPRE’s secure cloud-based browser, ensuring that the enterprises’ environment always remains safe.

These new investigation tools will help to further decrease the TCO value of VIPRE’s EDR platform, making the solution even more compelling and competitive.

Nate Simmons, President, Cybersecurity and Martech Division, Ziff Davis, remarked, "This positioning from AV-Comparatives demonstrates VIPRE’s technological proficiency and expertise, enabling the team to deliver high-performance, sophisticated, and cost-effective solutions. To further the platform’s value, VIPRE has critically evaluated generative AI to determine how best to integrate the technology into its products in an impactful manner for customers."