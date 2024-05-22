AU10TIX Risk Assessment Model Exposes Critical Vulnerabilities in Identity Verification Processes

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

AU10TIX launched a free Risk Assessment Model that enables businesses to conduct an initial assessment of their exposure to operational, security and identity fraud risk. Drawing insights from billions of transactions processed globally and years of expertise in risk assessment and mitigation, the model provides personalized insights and actionable recommendations to safeguard against critical fraud vulnerabilities in identity verification processes.

By taking five minutes to answer ten brief questions specific to their business, sector, security measures, and ID verification processes, organizations receive a customized Risk Assessment Report highlighting vulnerabilities across different key areas. The report provides high-level recommendations for bolstering overall security and operational resilience, enabling businesses to proactively manage their risk landscape rather than react to incidents.

Identity fraud risk assessment is crucial for companies that handle substantial financial transactions and are exposed to compliance liabilities, such as payments, banking, crypto/trading, etc. It helps identify potential vulnerabilities in the systems and processes that could enable unauthorized access or misuse of the data. It also ensures compliance with industry regulations, protecting organizations against potential legal consequences and financial damages.

This announcement underscores AU10TIX’s dedication to leading the market in compliance and security standards. By tailoring assessments to specific business environments, the new model enhances risk management strategies and bolsters overall security and operational resilience. AU10TIX is committed to delivering robust technology and comprehensive, integrated risk management solutions that help businesses stay ahead of potential risks and regulatory changes.