AttackIQ® appointed Paul Reid as Vice President of Adversary Research and Rob Stitch as Vice President of Product

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

The appointments of Reid and Stitch come at a pivotal time as AttackIQ strengthens its leadership team to support its growth strategy and commitment to delivering industry-leading BAS products. Their combined expertise will accelerate AttackIQ’s efforts to innovate and enhance its offerings, ensuring customers have visibility into their security program performance with clear data-driven analysis and mitigation guidance.

Reid is a veteran of the complex, fast-paced world of cybersecurity, having served as a technology strategist for more than two decades for innovative technology companies. Most recently, Paul has led a team of threat hunters as the Global Head of Threat Intelligence at OpenText. As VP of Adversary Research, Reid will leverage his decades of experience to support the day-to-day delivery of the new attack graphs, track adversaries and keep up with the latest vulnerabilities to provide valuable insights to customers.

Stitch brings over 30 years of experience building world-class cyber capabilities and delivering substantial revenue and margin growth. Most recently, Stitch led teams at Trustwave, DXC Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. As VP of Product, Stitch will focus on driving new growth and optimizing product value through strategic partnerships, innovative features, and continuous improvement in sales, delivery, and engineering.