AttackIQ appointed Rupen Shah as vice president of business development, channels, and alliances

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

AttackIQ announced it has appointed Rupen Shah as vice president of business development, channels, and alliances. Shah will oversee all aspects of the company’s channel partner and strategic alliances ecosystem, executing programs that incentivize engagement, drive pipeline generation, and maximize partner profitability.

Shah brings over 25 years of experience driving transformative growth for industry leaders such as Qualys, Pegasystems, Salesforce, and Oracle. He has built extensive experience driving go-to-market selling motions with leading cloud alliance providers, negotiating complex inbound and outbound OEM and MSP deals, and building and executing custom co-sell strategic technology partnerships.

Shah joins at an exciting time for the company, which recently announced a new suite of products and managed service offerings designed to make testing accessible for everyone. The company’s enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has helped hundreds of companies across the global 2000 to conduct automated testing at scale, powered by MITRE ATT&CK.