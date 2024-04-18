Atos renews its AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

The AWS MSP Partner Program recognizes and validates leading APN Consulting Partners highly skilled at providing full lifecycle solutions to customers. Next-generation AWS MSPs can help enterprises invent tomorrow, solve business problems, and support initiatives by driving key outcomes. AWS MSPs provide the expertise, guidance, and services to help clients through each stage of the Cloud Adoption Journey: Plan & Design > Build & Migrate > Run & Operate > Optimize.

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit performed by an independent, third-party auditor and aims to confirm the partner’s ability to provide next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management to their client’s AWS environments. The use of a third-party validation audit brings value to participating APN Partners and AWS customers, who can confidently identify qualified AWS MSP Partners. Successfully completing the audit ensures AWS MSP Partners are experts on all AWS products and features, and that their business processes are best of breed, ensuring they are capable of delivering the high-level of customer focus Amazon is known for.

By migrating to and building on Amazon Web Services (AWS), companies around the world are re-defining what’s possible. The explosive growth of technology solutions available from AWS and AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners, combined with the need for faster and more agile solution development, raises many questions for companies seeking to modernize their business. The AWS MSP Partner Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer’s environments.

AWS MSP Partners are fundamental to helping customers take advantage of the AWS Cloud.

Atos and AWS have partnered to streamline the journey to cloud through the Atos CloudCatalyst solution. Atos CloudCatalyst provides the technical and commercial advisory services, digital engineering, cloud expertise, and managed services resources needed to migrate from current on-premise data center services to hybrid-cloud models. The Atos CloudCatalyst delivery capabilities have been tested in many projects of different business scenarios and can be relied on for mission-critical business needs.